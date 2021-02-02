Three things we learned from Manchester United – Southampton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Southampton: Seven different Manchester United players scored to join an own goal in producing a 9-0 win over 9-man Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Saints teenage debutant Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off before 80 seconds of his first Premier League start and the hosts did not relent over 90 minutes. Jan Bednarek left the game with a VAR-awarded red card with the score 6-0 in the 87th minute.

Anthony Martial bagged a brace, Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka each had a goal and two assists, and Luke Shaw had two assists in the blowout. Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, and Daniel James also scored in the United win, which takes the Red Devils back into second.

United has 44 points, the same as leaders Man City in two more matches played than their Manchester rivals.

Southampton has now lost four-straight PL outings, remaining on 29 points and now in 12th place.

Three Two things we learned from Manchester United – Southampton

1. “Oh, not again,” said Saints supporters: Those anticipating a thriller like the 3-2 affair at St. Mary’s earlier this season instead got something closer to Saints’ 10-man, nine-goal loss versus Leicester City last season. The first red card came earlier than the Ryan Bertrand sending-off that preceded the Foxes’ nine-star show, as Jankewitz was done with his day within 80 seconds. The second one helped United get to nine. Again, Saints fans. Brutal.

2. Probably shouldn’t have expected another thriller, to be fair: Edinson Cavani was the comeback inspiration for United when Saints lost a James Ward-Prowse inspired 2-0 lead earlier this season, but that was a different unit for Southampton. Gone were Jannik Vestergaard and Oriol Romeu and the center of the park was very kind to the Red Devils even beyond Jankewitz exiting his post early.

Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes

Four key passes for the Portuguese including a pretty assist to Martial. Trademark hopping penalty kick completed the scoring.

Manchester United – Southampton recap

Jankewitz was a little too juiced up for his Premier League start. The Swiss 19-year-old was sent off within 90 seconds of kickoff at Old Trafford, his studs tearing down the thigh of McTominay.

Wan-Bissaka slotted United in front of a Luke Shaw cross in the 18th minute and Greenwood cued up a point-blank Rashford for 2-0 within seven minutes of the opener.

The 10-man Saints did not quit and set-piece wizard James Ward-Prowse nearly pulled them back within one when he beat the leaping wall but not David De Gea’s paw with a 28th-minute free kick.

Two more United goals followed that, with Bednarek’s own goal soon joined by Shaw’s set-up of Cavani.

Saints appeared to get on the board in the 53rd minute when Che Adams collected a free kick on the front of the Red Devils line and overcame two challenges from Fred to snap a shot through defenders and inside the far post.

But an absurdly-thin shirt-sleeve measurement saw him offside, a call the referee could not have hoped to make given the sea of arms involved in the line. It stayed 4-0.

Martial, instead, got the next goal to drive the score to 5-0 when he showed terrific control of a chipped Bruno Fernandes entry and belted the ball past McCarthy.

It became 6-0 in the 72nd when McTominay lashed a low missile from distance into the goal after a slid clearance from Saints.

Bednarek was then sent off after a lengthy VAR review that saw Mike Dean point to the spot after heading to the pitchside monitor. Fernandes finished his spot kick for 7-0.

