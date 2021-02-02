Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United – West Brom was an intense, end-to-end clash as the Blades secured a superb comeback win to breath new life into their battle against relegation.

West Brom took the lead through Matt Phillips, but Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp struck in the second half to win it for Sheffield United. The win was just their third of the campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side now have 11 points on the season, but are still 10 points from safety as they are bottom of the table. They sit one point and one place below West Brom.

Three things we learned

1. Blades keep on fighting: It is still a tall order for them to stay up, but Wilder will be delighted with the points they’ve picked up in recent weeks. Sheffield United have won three of their last five games and talk of them being the ‘worst team in PL history’ is now over. We all knew Sheffield United were better than their record suggested and maybe, just maybe, they can save themselves. They have momentum now and are edging tight games.

2. Baggies can’t defend crosses: Both of Sheffield United’s goals came from a cross into the box that West Brom couldn’t clear and that will hurt Sam Allardyce. Big time. He prides himself on having a strong defense but this is a reoccurring theme. You cannot concede two goals every game and expect to stay in the Premier League. Big Sam knows that and his proud record of never being relegated from the top-flight looks to be in real jeopardy, despite his savvy January signings.

3. Overlapping full backs key: Both Chris Basham and John Egan played their part in Sheffield United’s goals and the overlapping center backs caused havoc. We haven’t seen enough of that from the Blades this season and Wilder will be delighted his side have stuck to their principles.

Man of the Match: Billy Sharp – Always a threat in the box and finished superbly for the winner. If the Blades can whip balls into the box, he will finish plenty of them.

West Brom started brightly and caused some problems from set pieces.

Sheffield United’s Oliver Norwood whipped a free kick over at one end, then Callum Robinson raced free but dragged his shot inches wide at the other end as the Baggies came so close to taking the lead in open game.

David McGoldrick had a shot on goal from distance which was easily saved, while Ethan Ampadu had a brilliant effort saved and Billy Sharp nodded a good chance wide.

Moments later West Brom took the lead as a shot from the left from Robinson was pushed out and Diagne’s rebound was saved, but Phillips finished off to send the Baggies players and staff wild.

Right at the start of the second half Jayden Bogle made it 1-1 as he beat Sam Johnstone at his near post to give the Blades hope.

At the other end Aaron Ramsdale denied Robinson, as West Brom were dangerous on the break.

John Egan then headed a great chance wide as the Blades pushed for the winner late on.

It arrived with 15 minutes to go as Chris Basham whipped in a cross from the right and the loose ball, after a challenge from Egan, found Sharp who finished superbly. The Blades went wild in the rain at Bramall Lane.

