Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves – Arsenal will be an intriguing clash on Tuesday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as these teams are trending in very different directions.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his Wolves side have admitted they are in a ‘really bad place’ after they have now secured just one win in their last 10 games. They did beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, but that game also marked the moment which has changed their entire campaign: the skull fracture to Raul Jimenez which has ruled him out ever since.

Jimenez is pushing forward with his recover and hopes to return before the end of the season, and Wolves miss him badly as the entire balance of their team has been thrown out of line.

As for Arsenal, they are surging after five wins in their last seven games and they are unbeaten in that stretch. Mikel Arteta has moved on several senior players during the January transfer window and all of a sudden the Gunners are pushing for the top four. A month ago they looked to be in a relegation scrap.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Burnley – Manchester City: How to watch, start time, team news, odds,... Aston Villa – West Ham: How to watch, start time, odds, team news,... NBC Sports Premier League schedule

Team news

Wolves are without Raul Jimenez but he has stepped up his return from a fractured skull. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Marcal and Romain Saiss are out. Ruben Neves and Adama Traore come into the team to replace Ki Jana Hoever and Leander Dendoncker.

Arsenal are without Kieran Tierney (calf) but Bukayo Saka returns after a hip issue. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns and is on the bench, while Alexandre Lacazette comes in for Gabriel Martinelli up top.

🚨 One change from Saturday ➡️ @BukayoSaka87

⬅️ @g_martinelli01

🔄 Auba and Dani in the squad#WOLARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 2, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal are the heavy favorites at +120, while Wolves are priced massively at +230. The draw is +225.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

This looks like it will be an Arsenal win, but it would be a narrow one. Wolves are low on confidence and Arsenal have plenty of attacking weapons to hurt them. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal.

How to watch stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports