Aston Villa – West Ham will be a tight, tense clash on Wednesday (start time 3:15pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams aim to continue their incredible season so far.

Dean Smith and Aston Villa sit in ninth place on 32 points and have two games in hand over West Ham, who sit in fifth place on 35 points.

David Moyes’ Hammers were beaten by Liverpool last time out but they’ve thrived in recent months and the return of Michail Antonio has made a huge difference to their attack.

Jack Grealish continues to pull the strings for Villa as he linked up with Ross Barkley to secure a narrow win at Southampton at the weekend, as Villa are dreaming of European qualification.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Hammers taking on the Villans.

Team news

Morgan Sanson is hoping to make his Aston Villa debut off the bench, while Kortney Hause is expected to be out until March with a foot injury.

West Ham have Jesse Lingard available to play, while Arthur Masuaku is their only injury concern.

🟣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟣 This is how we line-up to face West Ham tonight… #AVLWHU pic.twitter.com/BxcrOEUbtn — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 3, 2021

Debut for @JesseLingard 🤘 Here's how we line up tonight at Villa Park…#AVLWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 3, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa are the favorites at +118, while the Hammers are the underdogs at +225. The draw is +235.

Prediction

This will be a very close game to call, but it seems like Aston Villa just have an extra bit of quality in attack and that will give them the edge. This will turn into a battle between Grealish and Antonio, and the Villa skipper is in very good form and that is the x-factor. Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham United.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Peacock Premium

