Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All signs point to Burnley – Manchester City being a one-sided encounter on Wednesday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but we know the Clarets are capable of an upset.

Sean Dyche’s side won at Liverpool and fought back to beat Aston Villa recently, but they lost at Chelsea last time out in a tough outing. Despite not adding new players in January, Dyche has plenty of players back fit and that has made a big difference. That said, they usually struggle against Man City, with seven defeats in a row in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola and Man City have been in imperious form in recent weeks, despite being without Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and many others. Eight wins in a row in the Premier League (and 12 in all competitions) has seen City surge to the top of the table and their defensive record has been incredible, with just 13 goals conceded all season long.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Pulisic reveals his new position for Tuchel at Chelsea Fulham – Leicester City stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction Premier League Power Rankings

Team news

Burnley are without Chris Wood, Robbie Brady, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes, as Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez start up top.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Manchester City this evening. ⬇️ Jay Rodriguez makes his 350th career league appearance. 👏#BURMCI | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 3, 2021

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero as he continues to recover from COVID-19, while De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are also out. Aymeric Laporte comes into the team, likely at left back.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-500) are the heavy favorites, while Burnley (+1300) are huge underdogs. The draw is +525.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

The Clarets will always put up a fight, but Man City have too much in attack for them to handle. City to keep on rolling. Burnley 1-3 Manchester City.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports