Well, Burnley – Manchester City went just as we expected, a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s side who have now won nine games on the trot in the Premier League and 13 in a row in all competitions.

First half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling did the damage, as City stay top of the Premier League table ahead of their huge clash with Liverpool this weekend.

Burnley battled hard throughout, but missed key attacking players as they’ve now suffered back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Man City after beating Aston Villa.

City are top of the table on 47 points, while Burnley have 22 points and sit eight points above the relegation zone.

Three things we learned

1. City’s supporting cast dominate: From Mahrez to Jesus, Sterling to Gundogan, City’s supporting cast stepped up once again in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero. We all know the four players who starred at Burnley are capable of starring in any games, but with City losing De Bruyne and Aguero to injury, this quartet have needed to stand tall. They have, consistently, and that will be a key reason if City are champions this season.

2. Stage set perfectly for Liverpool clash: What a game we have on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s loves a clash with Jurgen Klopp and considering both teams have key injuries, this should be very even. City have conceded just one goal in their nine-game winning run in the Premier League, with six-straight shutouts. It is quite remarkable. But Liverpool’s attack will provided their biggest challenge to date, while at the other end City’s depleted attack will come up against Liverpool’s makeshift defense. Bring it on.

3. Burnley in trouble if Wood, Barnes are out: Their star attacking duo were out and they had no cutting edge. Burnley battled hard and made it tough, as always, but Sean Dyche’s squad is thin and with Wood and Barnes out injured they looked totally devoid of a focal point in attack.

Man of the Match: Ilkay Gundogan – Another display which oozed class as he set up Sterling for the second and went close on several occasions himself. Has stepped up massively in Kevin de Bruyne’s absence.

Gabriel Jesus finished at the back post inside the first three minutes to set City on their way.

Nick Pope just did enough as he rushed off his line to deny Raheem Sterling, as City looked dangerous in attack.

Riyad Mahrez found Ilkay Gundogan who crossed for Sterling to tap home and double City’s lead.

Gundogan went close to scoring early in the second half, as Burnley struggled to threaten in attack.

Sterling then denied Pope and Mahrez scored but was flagged for offside, as City clicked through the gears in the second half and eased to victory in a routine win.

