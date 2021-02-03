Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Leicester City: Leicester City hopes to avoid a first three-match winless run this season when it visits a tough Fulham side in desperate need of wins, not results (start time 1pm ET Wednesday, online via Peacock Premium).

The Foxes drew Everton and lost to Leeds and now sit five points off the top of the table with one more match played than leaders Man City. More importantly, the team that just missed the Champions League last season has a bevy of would-be contenders nipping at its heels.

That group does not include Fulham, who remains in 18th place despite having lost just twice in nine matches. That’s because the Cottagers have seven draws in that stretch, including back-to-back splits with Brighton and West Brom.

Team news

Fulham is still waiting on Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney but is otherwise healthy for Leicester’s visit.

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗵𝗮𝗺! 🎶 Here’s how we go for #FULLEI! 👇 pic.twitter.com/jUyLiXm7IB — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 3, 2021

The Foxes won’t have Dennis Praet, Wilfred Ndidi, Wes Morgan, and Timothy Castaigne, and wait on the statuses of Jamie Vardy and Wesley Fofana.

Our XI to face Fulham 🦊 Brought to you by @eToro 🔵#FulLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 3, 2021

Visitors status doesn’t hurt Leicester, who is -106 to get all three points. A draw pays +235 while a Fulham win would net the wagerer +290.

Prediction

Brendan Rodgers has kept the Foxes from a prolonged slump this season and there is plenty of reason to suspect they’ll get back in the win column. Fulham has to hope that Fofana and Vardy do not return to the fold, though Leicester has a lot of weapons to attack even without their young center back and veteran leading scorer. The bigger Issue for Fulham Is where do the goals come from? Bobby Decordova-Reid’s five goals Is nearly one-third of the Cottagers output and only three other players have scored more than once in PL play. Fulham 0-1 Leicester City.

How to watch Fulham – Leicester City stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola