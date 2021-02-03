Klopp: Liverpool ‘a fatigued team’ as Anfield goal drought worst since 1984

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have answers for Liverpool’s latest Anfield setback, but he’s going to go hunting for them.

The Premier League champions were shutout for the third-straight home match, something that has not happened in more than 36 years, falling 1-0 to Brighton on Wednesday.

Liverpool was out-attempted 13-11 by the now 15th-place Seagulls, who registered four shots on target compared to just one from the hosts.

“You saw what went wrong, it’s more about why?” said Jurgen Klopp. “The only explanation now is that we are a fatigued team, mentally more or less. That leads to not the maximum freshness in your legs. Brighton deserved to win, they played well, they did well. We had our moments but they deserved to win. They are a good football side.

“We had to defend with a lot of running, there is no formation in the world where you are always in the right place. The best way to defend against a team like that is to keep the ball yourself but we couldn’t do it tonight.”

Oddly enough, the Reds had 63 percent of the ball on the day and 65 in the second half. But Mohamed Salah’s sharpness was not there as the league’s leading scorer could not convert some promising chances.

Liverpool slipped seven points off the top of the table with the loss.

Leaders Manchester City also have a match-in-hand on Liverpool and have a 540-minute shutout streak against Premier League opposition.

And the two sides meet up Sunday at Anfield.

“The only thing we can do is use the things that happen and learn from them,” Klopp said. “The solution is always the players. It has been a tough week and tonight it was not enough. City are flying and we have to find solutions.”

1984 – Liverpool have failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984, with the Reds’ goalless run at Anfield currently standing at 348 minutes. Bereft. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

