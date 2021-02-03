Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds – Everton: Leeds looks for a third-straight win when its hosts uneven Everton at Bramall Road on Wednesday (start time 2:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have beaten Newcastle United and Leicester City to move back to the precipice of the top half of the Premier League table.

LEEDS – EVERTON STREAM LIVE

Everton, however, has just one win from four including its latest setback, a 2-0 loss to Newcastle that Carlo Ancelotti branded as lazy.

The Toffees have played the fewest matches in the league and do not contend with European schedule congestion, and will hope to kick on to the top four race starting with this match. Three points are enough to move Everton fifth.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Leeds have Raphinha and Patrick Bamford fit, but are without Diego Llorente, Rodrigo, Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw, Ian Poveda, and Robin Koch. Mateusz Klich comes into the starting lineup for Rodrigo.

📋 One change to the Starting XI as Mateusz Klich replaces Rodrigo — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 3, 2021

Everton won’t have Allan, Jordan Pickford, Jean Philippe-Gbamin, and Niels Nkounkou, though Fabian Delph is available again after a thigh injury and is on the bench against his hometown club. New signing Josh King is on the bench.

⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️ 4️⃣ Four changes to the XI

👑 King on the bench COYB! 👊 #LEEEVE pic.twitter.com/ZaSaLyo7Sp — Everton (@Everton) February 3, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)



The difference between Bielsa’s men and Ancelotti’s visitors isn’t much, with Leeds slightly favored to win at +140 and Everton +175. A draw pays +255.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Everton seems due to break back into good form, especially with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on dry runs. The Brazilian hasn’t scored since Dec. 16 and DCL since Dec. 5. Leeds, however, can topple anyone on any day. The question is whether they’ll stop anyone. So while that may ticket this one to 0-0, we’re betting on fun. Leeds 2-3 Everton.

How to watch Leeds – Everton stream and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola