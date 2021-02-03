Liverpool – Brighton stream live! How to watch, lineups, Alisson injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Brighton: Suddenly red-hot Liverpool hosts sneaky-electric Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday in what should be an entertaining affair at Anfield (start time 3:15pm ET online via NBCSports.com).

The reigning Premier League champions will not have star goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to illness, and concern naturally will shift to his status for a monumental weekend clash with Manchester City. Caoimhin Kelleher starts for Liverpool.

The Reds have clobbered Tottenham and West Ham on the heels of a rare winless run and now turn their attention to Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

LIVERPOOL – BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

Brighton is unbeaten in three, having beaten Leeds and Tottenham while drawing Fulham. The Seagulls are 17th on the Premier League table but sixth in the expected goals table, a second-consecutive season (so far) of remarkably bad luck.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Three things we learned from Fulham – Leicester Aston Villa – West Ham: How to watch, start time, odds, team news,... Three things we learned from Burnley – Manchester City

Team news

Liverpool remains without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota. Fabinho isn’t a long-term concern but isn’t ready to play Brighton. Sadio Mane and James Milner are question marks.

It’s too soon for Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Tariq Lamptey, and Florin Andone to be in frame for a return, and Brighton is waiting on fitness tests for Danny Welbeck, Joel Veltman, Alexia Mac Allister, and Jason Steele.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Liverpool win pays -264, while a draw pays +380. A Brighton upset would deliver +650.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Liverpool seems like its rolling now, but Brighton is capable of big things when healthy. The Seagulls most certainly are not, and Anfield is Anfield. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton.

How to watch Liverpool – Brighton stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola