Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Manchester City: It’s become the most-monitored match on the Premier League schedule and eyes will be trained on Anfield this Sunday when Manchester City visits Liverpool (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

If the reigning champion Reds were to lose a third-straight home game at Anfield — barely fathomable just weeks ago — they will fall 10 points behind Man City. And City will have played one fewer match.

Man City has not allowed a goal in 540 minutes and has won nine-straight Premier League matches as part of an 13-match unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Manchester United – Everton: How to watch, start time, stream, odds NBC Sports Premier League schedule Klopp: Liverpool ‘a fatigued team’ as Anfield goal drought worst...

Team news

Liverpool remains without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota. Fabinho could return while Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker are question marks after missing out on the loss to Brighton.

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero as he continues to recover from COVID-19, while Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake are also out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

City is slightly favored at Anfield — yeah, you read that right — with +106 coming for a win and +255 for a draw, while Liverpool winning delivers +235.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

It almost feels silly to go against the champions at home again but City without Aguero and De Bruyne is a bit different than Liverpool without a volume of defenders. If the game is open, anything can happen, but we’ll peg both teams to score and the final to read Liverpool 1-3 Man City.

How to watch Liverpool – Manchester City stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola