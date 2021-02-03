Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Everton: Two clubs looking to keep up winning ways meet at Old Trafford on Saturday when Everton heads to Manchester United (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man United bounced back from a loss to Sheffield United and draw with Arsenal to paste Southampton 9-0 at midweek and now looks for a sweep of the Toffees.

Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors know they can keep pressure building on teams ahead of them on the table, like United, and Everton looked good in taking down Leeds on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United – Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

The Red Devils are without Phil Jones and waiting to hear whether Edinson Cavani will be ready to go following a bad tackle versus Saints.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is out for Everton but there are questions as to whether Jordan Pickford or Allan will be available to Ancelotti at Old Trafford.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should take home a win according to the oddsmakers, who pay -200 for a United win, +325 for a draw, and +525 for an Everton victory.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Allan’s probable absence seems a huge obstacle in this particular match-up. That swings our opinion from 50-50 to 60-40 to the Old Trafford set. Manchester United 2-1 Everton.

How to watch Manchester United – Everton stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola