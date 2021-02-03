Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the table and both the title race and top four battle is wide open.

Check out the latest rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

Latest Premier League Power Rankings – Presented by GNC

20 – West Brom: Conceding so many goals. Bad loss at Blades, drew v. Fulham.

19 – Southampton: Hit hard by injuries and hammered by Man United, VAR. Poor Saints.

18 – Everton: Progress stopped by defeat to Newcastle. One step forward, one back. All. Season. Long.

17 – Tottenham: Two defeats in a week and generally turgid play.

16 – Newcastle: Big win v. Everton followed up with loss v. Palace. Sloppy.

15 – Burnley: Beat Villa, then lost at Chelsea. Steady and solid.

14 – Sheffield United: 3 wins in their last 5. Still bottom, but improving. Can they stay up!?

13 – Fulham: Draw specialists must convert chances.

12 – Wolves: Beat Arsenal, now can they build on it?

11 – Crystal Palace: Won v. Wolves, Newcastle to surge up the table.

10 – Leicester City: Lost against Leeds and missing Vardy, badly.

9 – Chelsea: Tuchel has two shutouts and 4 points from first two games. Steady.

8 – Aston Villa: Amazing defense and Grealish, Barkley sealed win at Saints.

7 – West Ham United: Caught out by Liverpool, but still very dangerous on counter.

6 – Manchester United: Hammered Saints after a draw at Arsenal.

5 – Brighton: Draw v. Fulham, beat Spurs and three-straight shutouts. Very good.

4 – Leeds: Big win v. Leicester, two wins on the trot. Bamford is back.

3 – Liverpool: Two wins in a row, scored six goals, new defenders in. Brilliant.

2 – Arsenal: Stumbled at Wolves due to red card. But still in great form.

1 – Manchester City: On fire. Eight wins in a row despite key injuries.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports