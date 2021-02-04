2 Robbies podcast: Liverpool-Man City preview, Midweek games recapped

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Match Round 22 in the Premier League in whirlwind fashion, running from another Liverpool home loss all the way through West Brom’s latest failed test on the latest edition of The 2 Robbies podcast.

Robbie and Robbie discuss all 10 midweek matches and also preview a monstrous Sunday matchup between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

The gents discuss the following:

Back-to-back defeats at Anfield for Liverpool after Brighton’s 1-0 win over the Reds (:45)

Manchester City cruising to a 2-0 win at Burnley (13:45)

A preview of Liverpool-Manchester City (18:50)

Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea (22:15)

Manchester United’s 9-0 hammering of Southampton (30:45)

Two more red cards for Arsenal in their 2-1 loss at Wolves (36:35)

Leicester City back to winning ways at Fulham (42:00)

Everton’s impressive win at Leeds (43:15)

West Ham’s inspiring season getting better thanks to Jesse Lingard (44:20)

Newcastle losing at home to Crystal Palace (47:50)

Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over West Brom (48:20)

