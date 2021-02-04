Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal were unsuccessful in appealing David Luiz’s red card, while Southampton were successful in their bid to overturn Jan Bednarek’s sending-off — despite the fact the center backs committed eerily similar offenses.

David Luiz was sent off, for lightly clipping the heel of Willian Jose as the striker raced in on goal, during first-half stoppage time of Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Tuesday.

Bednarek was given his marching orders, for making contact with the ankle and foot of Anthony Martial as he too raced in on goal, late in Southampton’s 9-0 defeat to Manchester United just hours later (17:20 in the below video).

If anything, Bednarek’s offense was clearer and more obvious, as he not only put his studs into Martial’s ankle but the foul continued as his foot moved back toward the ground and also made contact with the top of Martial’s foot.

In this instance, the English FA deemed that Luiz’s singular point of contact was a greater offense than Bednarek’s two points of contact.

Arsenal were, predictably and somewhat understandably, perplexed by and upset with the decision.

The Football Association have confirmed to us that the red card given to David Luiz on Tuesday against Wolverhampton Wanderers will stand. We have worked really hard to overturn David Luiz’s red card. We presented our case to the FA but are disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful.

