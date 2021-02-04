Aston Villa – Arsenal: A pair of mid-table Premier League sides will be looking to quickly bounce back from midweek defeats when they meet at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ASTON VILLA – ARSENAL STREAM LIVE

Not only were 10th-place Arsenal beaten by Wolves on Tuesday, but Mikel Arteta’s side blew a 1-0 lead and finished the game with nine men in order to do so. The Gunners were unsuccessful in attempting to overturn David Luiz’s red card thus making him unavailable this weekend, but the midweek result makes Saturday’s showdown all the more important against an Aston Villa side one place and one point ahead in the Premier League table despite the fact Villa have played two fewer games.

As for Aston Villa, Dean Smith and Co., are riding the roller coaster of massive fixture congestion after having two games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club. Since returning to action on Jan. 20, Villa have alternated losses (Manchester City, Burnley and West Ham United) with wins (Newcastle United and Southampton) while playing five league games in 14 days. Defensively, Aston Villa have been miles off the pace they set for themselves to start the season: 16 goals conceded in their first 15 games, compared to 8 goals conceded in the three recent losses.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – Arsenal (INJURY REPORT)

Aston Villa: OUT: Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (undisclosed), Kieran Tierney (calf), Bukayo Saka (groin), Alexandre Lacazette (head), Dani Ceballos (calf), Pablo Mari (calf), Mathew Ryan (groin) | OUT: David Luiz (suspension), Bernd Leno (suspension)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+155) | Arsenal (-160) | Draw (+245)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Aston Villa have played some really delightful stuff this season, proving they’re more than worthy of sharing the field with some of the Premier League’s biggest sides. That fact could, perhaps, see them undone against Arsenal’s excellent counter-attacking setup with Bukayo Saka in fine form of late and Nicolas Pepe putting in a promising performance against Wolves. Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Aston Villa – Arsenal: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS