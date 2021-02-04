Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley – Brighton: Two sides with wins away to defending Premier League champions Liverpool — not to mention, waning relegation fears — are set for battle at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Brighton head into the weekend fresh off their Anfield triumph, courtesy of Steven Alzate’s second-half winner, with 10 points between themselves and 18th-place Fulham. Graham Potter and Co., are finally reaping the rewards of a half-season of impressive performances where the results simply didn’t match. With three wins from their current four-game unbeaten run, Brighton haven’t conceded a goal since losing 1-0 to Manchester City three weeks ago.

Burnley, on the other hand, beat Liverpool and Aston Villa in back-to-back games two weeks ago, but were more recently beaten by Man City and Chelsea. With 17 games left to play, the Clarets sit 17th in the table with an eight-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Ashley Barnes (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Josh Brownhill (foot)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (buttock), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jason Steele (undisclosed), Joel Veltman (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Florin Andone (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+240) | Brighton (+125) | Draw (+210)

Prediction

According to expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA), Brighton are a top-half side in 2020-21. If their recent run of positive regression is to continue, they should have little trouble with Burnley who rank 19th in both metrics. Burnley 0-2 Brighton.

How to watch Burnley – Brighton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

