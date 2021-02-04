Juventus reportedly eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are discussing a contract extension to keep the superstar in Serie A through the 2022-23 season, according to Tuttosport.

Ronaldo, who turns 36 on Friday, currently has a deal through next season but the club and player are said to be open to adding a year to the deal.

He has 22 goals and three assists in 23 matches this season, four coming in the Champions League and a league-best 15 in Serie A play.

Only seven of those are penalties.

Ronaldo’s 4.8 shots per game is the highest total in Serie A this season. His 1.9 dribbles completed is 13th in the division and his 1.4 key passes sits him 27th.

Any extension to a deal makes it less likely we’ll see the Portuguese wonder in Major League Soccer before he retires, though there’s hope in the form that he cares deeply about his worldwide brand and he is a Tom Brady-type fitness and health freak who plans to play until he’s a septuagenarian.

