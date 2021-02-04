Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 23 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Tierney (calf), Pablo Mari (calf), Mathew Ryan (groin) | OUT: David Luiz (suspension), Bernd Leno (suspension)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (buttock), Danny Welbeck (knee), Jason Steele (undisclosed), Joel Veltman (undisclosed) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ashley Barnes (knock), Robbie Brady (achilles), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Josh Brownhill (foot) | OUT: Chris Wood (hamstring)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kai Havertz (knock), Kurt Zouma (knock)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James McCarthy (knock), James McArthur (undisclosed) | OUT: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Joel Ward (knock), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (hamstring), Jordan Pickford (ribs) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Moreno (groin), Diego Llorente (groin), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (ankle), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Vardy (groin), Wilfried Ndidi (thigh) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sadio Mane (undisclosed), Fabinho (undisclosed), Alisson Becker (illness), Naby Keita (undisclosed) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (ankle) | OUT: Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Federico Fernandez (hamstring)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ben Osborn (knock), Enda Stevens (knock) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), George Baldock (thigh)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Oriol Romeu (calf), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Jannik Vestergaard (knee), Mohamed Salisu (undisclosed), Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT: Theo Walcott (hamstring), Alexandre Jankewitz (suspension), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (ankle) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed), Dele Alli (undisclosed)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Grady Diangana (hamstring)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Romain Saiss (knock) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin), Rayan Ait Nouri (groin)

