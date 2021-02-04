Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our seventeenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham dominate our seventeenth player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Ilkay Gunodgan (Man City) – Up 1

2. John Stones (Man City) – Up 1

3. Tomas Soucek (West Ham) – Up 4

4. Luke Shaw (Man United) – New entry

5. James Maddison (Leicester) – Down 1

6. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even

7. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Down 6

8. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – Even

9. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Even

10. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) – New entry

11. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) – New entry

12. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 2

13. Joao Moutinho (Wolves) – New entry

14. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Down 2

15. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – New entry

16. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Even

17. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton – New entry

18. Scott McTominay (Man United) – New entry

19. Adam Webster (Brighton) – New entry

20. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) – New entry

