Sheffield United – Chelsea: Can Sheffield United deliver a fourth win in six matches across all competitions when Thomas Tuchel’s suddenly-stingy Chelsea visits Bramall Lane on Sunday (start time 2:15 pm ET online via Peacock Premium)?

Blades have eliminated the perception that they are headed for the worst season in Premier League history but still have plenty of work to do to escape the drop zone.

SHEFFIELD UNITED – CHELSEA STREAM LIVE

Chris Wilder’s men are bottom of the table with 11 points but have loved to within 11 points of safety.

They’ll have to surprise a sixth-place Chelsea side which is unbeaten since Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are yet to allow a goal under the ex-Borussia Dortmund, Mainz, and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Blades are without four players including top midfielder Sander Berge. Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson, and George Baldock are out. Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn could be back in the fold.

Thiago Silva looks likely to miss this one for Chelsea, while Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma are question marks.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is a heavy away favorite, -223 for a win, while a draw pays +333 and a Blades win delivers +600.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Surely not another upset for Blades? Chelsea seems due to produce a high-powered offensive day and we’re betting Sunday could be it. Sheffield United 0-3 Chelsea.

How to watch Sheffield United – Chelsea stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola