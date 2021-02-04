Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea: Jorginho’s penalty was all Chelsea needed to win at Tottenham as the Blues extended their run of clean sheets since Thomas Tuchel took over the club with a 1-0 win in North London on Thursday.

Chelsea’s total of three clean sheets under Tuchel is one more than Frank Lampard managed in his last nine matches in charge of the Blues.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Chelsea moves into sixth place with 36 points, four points off fourth-place Liverpool, while Spurs’ 33 points has them eighth with a match-in-hand on Thursday’s visitors.

Timo Werner won Jorginho’s penalty while Thiago Silva was injured in the first half for Chelsea.

STREAM TOTTENHAM – CHELSEA FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned from Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea

1. What did you (or Jose) expect? Spurs sat back and hoped for success on the counterattack, undermanned against a superior opponent. But without Harry Kane, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, and — yes — even the much-maligned Dele Alli, there were few creative forces capable of delivering the goods against Chelsea’s steady, veteran unit.

That was until Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela entered the game to give Spurs theor best period of the game from the 70th minute onward. And this was probably the script aside from Dier’s ridiculous, flailing penalty concession in the first: Have a point on the line with 20 to go, then open it up. They just didn’t finish.

2. Son just a bit off early in this Kane absence: Heung-min Son is a wonderful player and stepped up big when Kane was absent last year but the South Korean mishit two decent chance –one early, one late — and managed just two key passes on Thursday. Part of that was a great deal of respect shown to Son relative to Spurs other attackers. He was targeted like no other, fouled seven times. Spurs have been shutout in consecutive matches since Kane hurt his ankle.

3. Thiago Silva hurt: Any new manager’s personnel choices seemed straight-forward once Frank Lampard was fired, and it’s no surprise that Thomas Tuchel has gone with experienced hands at the back and midfield. Thiago Silva’s first-half injury could present the first challenge to that steadiness. Andreas Christensen was chosen as the replacement between Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

Man of the Match: Jorginho

The midfield metronome has played all 270 minutes since Thomas Tuchel took the helm at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are yet to allow a goal. And honestly this may have been his least influential performance of the bunch.

0-0 draw v Wolves: 147 touches, 132-of-139 passing, one key pass

2-0 win v Burnley: 115 touches, 101-of-107 passing, 5-of-5 long passes, 4 key passes

1-0 win at Spurs: 90 touches, 71-of-77 passes, two key passes, goal

Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea recap

Son had a shot saved by Edouard Mendy in the sixth minute.

Spurs stayed packed in at the back but Chelsea found few ways through until Eric Dier’s sloppy kick out from the ground caught Timo Werner in the box.

Hugo Lloris guessed right on Jorginho’s penalty, but the Italian’s effort was blasted past the French keeper.

Chelsea was back in possession and Spurs had a rare counter broken up by Thiago Silva in the 28th.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs kept their shape but tried to win the ball a bit further up the field in the second half, and Werner saw a shot blocked from the left side for a corner.

Christian Pulisic entered the fray after the hour mark and — again — brought something sorely lacking to the front three. He failed in a bid to poke a cross past Lloris in the 66th.

Lloris made a fine stop on Mason Mount in the 76th to keep Spurs alive for a point or better.

The introduction of Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela put Spurs in promising position to find an equalizer, and Carlos Vinicius rose high and just missed with a header.

Son then won a dangerous free kick with his seventh foul drawn of the day.

Follow @NicholasMendola