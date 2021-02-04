Tuchel on third-straight Chelsea clean sheet, Thiago Silva injury update

Whether it’s a new manager bump, a well-relayed plan, or some combination of both, Chelsea’s players are already bought into the Thomas Tuchel era at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have not allowed a goal between a draw with Wolves and defeats of Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, with Jorginho leading the play from the middle of the park.

“The message is clear, what he wants, and we had our minds open to what he wants,” Jorginho said. “When you have a group of boys open to new ideas, to improve, with the same target, it’s easy to work. This team was happy to accept what was coming from him to us.”

The Italian was very good in the win, and Mason Mount also had his moments despite missing a chance to make it 2-0 in the second half.

“It’s the style the manager wants us to play and it’s been working well,” Mount said. “It is new and different for some us especially me today as a false nine and we are all learning. … It will be difficult for other teams because different formations and tactics means they won’t know what we will come with. I told [Tuchel] I should have scored today and did not have my scoring boots on today. Something to work on in training.”

Clearly, Chelsea and Tuchel are in a honeymoon period.

“It’s not about my methods implemented,” Tuchel said when asked about the quick adaptation to his methods. “I’m happy with the attitude of the guys and the potential. It’s a very fine group. Very open guys and it’s a pleasure to be around them. We have a lot of support in the whole club.”

The Chelsea boss knows the second 45 minutes were a bit sloppy but is encouraged by his players’ ability to keep faith in the plan and fight through the errors.

“There’s no better result than a victory, super happy about that,” Tuchel said. “Against a quality team there are moments when you have to suffer. We never lost our spirit. We defended bravely and I am happy. We were looking for a second goal to kill the game and that was possible. If you don’t do it, it can happen that you have to suffer. It’s important that you don’t lose the patience, the spirit, and the belief. Very solid team performance and a deserved win.”

Tuchel also shared an update on Thiago Silva, who limped out of the match in the first half.

“I saw him with a big strap about his muscle,” Tuchel said. “Let’s see, I have to wait honestly. Everything I would say no would be not correct but it’s worrying because it’s a muscle injury. You can see the quality that we lose but Christensen came in and did very, very well.”

