EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 23 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 23 of the season, as we continue 2021 in style with games from February 6-8 with Liverpool v. Manchester City the headline event, plus Manchester United v. Everton, Aston Villa v. Arsenal, Wolves v. Leicester City and Sheffield United v. Chelsea all tasty clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 0-2 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Man United 3-1 Everton – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Sheffield United 1-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Newcastle 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Leeds 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Tottenham 3-2 West Brom – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Fulham 1-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

Wolves 2-1 Leicester – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, February 6: (+165) Aston Villa v. Arsenal (+150). Tie: +245

Saturday, February 6: (+250) Burnley v. Brighton (+118). Tie: +210

Saturday, February 6: (+195) Newcastle v. Southampton (+140). Tie: +220

Saturday, February 6: (+250) Fulham v. West Ham (+106). Tie: +240

Saturday, February 6: (-189) Man United v. Everton (+475), Tie: +320

Sunday, February 7: (-239) Tottenham v. West Brom (-+650), Tie: +340

Sunday, February 7: (+245) Wolves v. Leicester (+112), Tie: +230

Sunday, February 7: (+230) Liverpool v. Man City (+108), Tie: +255

Sunday, February 7: (+600) Sheffield United v. Chelsea (-223), Tie: +333

Monday, February 8: (-118) Leeds v. Crystal Palace (+290), Tie: +270

