Fulham – West Ham United: It’s West London versus East London when Fulham hosts West Ham United at the London Stadium on Thursday (start time 12:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

West Ham has won seven of its last eight across all competitions including an impressive 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

FULHAM – WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

Fulham has to start collecting wins. The Cottagers have only lost twice in nine outings, but seven draws have them eight back of 17th place.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – West Ham United.

Team news

It’s the same injury story with Fulham as it’s been for weeks, with Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney out of the fray.

The Irons won’t have Arthur Masuaku, and Darren Randolph could return to the bench.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham is +250 to get a win at home, with +245 coming the wagerer’s way with a draw. A West Ham victory delivers +105

Prediction

It could be surprise time for the visitors, who have been fun to watch and decisively better than their 2021 league opponents aside from a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. Fulham feels due for a win at home having not collected one since a 2-0 win over West Brom on Nov. 2, but we won’t go that far. Fulham 1-1 West Ham United.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

