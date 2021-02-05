We’re past the halfway point of the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be title contenders, top-four contenders (or pretenders) or odds-on favorites for relegation.

Plenty of the big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City and Manchester United who sit one-two in the Premier League title race.

Then there are Leicester City, Liverpool and… West Ham? Yes, West Ham are just two points off a Champions League place.

Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Arsenal make up the rest of the top-half, where 1st and 10th are suddenly separated by 16 points (the gap was just 12 a week ago), and just nine points between 4th and 10th.

In short, the Premier League standings have been — and will continue to be — wild on multiple fronts as we charge full speed ahead into the second half of the campaign.

At the bottom of the table there is a growing sense that the bottom-three may be cut adrift in the coming weeks, as Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United all struggled early in the season. Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley have performed much better in recent weeks and appear to have removed themselves from the relegation conversation. Sheffield United’s three wins in five games makes things a little more interesting, albeit more so in the race for 19th than 17th.

It no longer early days, but there will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings