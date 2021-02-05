Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Super League (WSL) title race is looking more and more like a three-horse race with each passing week, though it could be down to two by Monday with Arsenal hosting Manchester City set to highlight the weekend’s action…

The Gunners who raced out to an eye-popping start to the season before fading quickly in recent weeks, and they now face the very real possibility they could be 12 points off the top spot with a loss to 3rd-place Man City on Sunday (9:30 am ET, stream live on AtaFootball or watch on tape delay on NBCSN at 2 pm ET).

City enter the weekend just five points behind leaders Chelsea, though they have gained zero ground on the Blues during their current five-game winning streak as the defending champions haven’t dropped points in six straight and 9th-place Brighton & Hove Albion on the schedule for Sunday.

Manchester United currently sit 2nd, level on points but trailing the Blues on goal differential (and having played one more game), as they prepare to face 6th-place Reading on Sunday (Watch live, 7:30 am ET on the NBC Sports App).

When all is said and done this season, this weekend is likely to be looked back upon as one of two things: 1) the crossroads at which two sides separated themselves from everyone else, or 2) the moment a seemingly straightforward WSL title race was blown wide open and thrown into disarray.

Find the full schedule and TV/stream info below…

WSL schedule

Saturday

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur — 7:30 am ET

Sunday

Manchester United v Reading — 7:30 am ET (NBC Sports App)

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion — 9 am ET

Everton v Birmingham City — 9 am ET

Arsenal v Manchester City — 9:30 am ET (AtaFootball.com/NBCSN)

West Ham United v Bristol City — 10 am ET

