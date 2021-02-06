Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have provided an injury update on Thomas Partey, while the Gunners boss also felt his side deserved to win against Aston Villa, but they lost 1-0.

Partey, who has only just returned from a long-term thigh issue, pulled up in the second half at Villa Park and it looks like he could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Arteta revealed the extent of Partey’s injury.

“He had a muscular injury so we had to take him off. He could not carry on playing,” Arteta said. “I don’t know [how serious it is]. We will see the extent of the injury. He wasn’t feeling well enough to continue playing so we had to take him off.”

Partey is crucial to Arsenal’s defensive structure and it will be a huge blow if he’s missing for another month or so at a pivotal moment in the season.

With Arsenal suffering back-to-back defeats at Wolves and Aston Villa in the space of a few days, individual mistakes have cost them dear with David Luiz and Bernd Leno at fault in midweek and Cedric at fault inside 74 seconds at Villa.

Arsenal’s top four hopes seem a long, long way off after a tough week well and truly ended their recent resurgence.

Back-to-back defeats, but Arteta was happy with display

Those defensive mistakes aside, Arteta was happy with the way Arsenal played at Villa.

“It was a really strong performance again today,” Arteta said. “We completely dominated the game, we dominated every department and we should have won the game. But, in the Premier League when you just give a goal to opponents, and then you are not ruthless in the box, you cannot win these games.

“That’s something we have to do better [be more ruthless] and that’s something that has cost us in the last two games. As you could see me I was really animated for a few decisions and one big decision, that I will not discuss here as well what happened. But it is what it is. It is not an excuse. Regardless of those decisions we have to win the game. It is as simple as that.” Top four hopes seem far-fetched for Arsenal In truth, Aston Villa scored early and then were relatively happy to let Arsenal have the ball and defend that lead. Aside from Martin Odegaard firing over and Granit Xhaka having a fine free kick saved, there wasn’t an awful lot for former Arsenal goalkeeper Emillano Martinez to do. Arsenal are now nine points off the top four with 15 games to go, and teams above them have games in-hand on the Gunners. It’s not impossible, because we’ve already seen this side is streaky and we know there are a lot of weird results this season. But it seems like Arsenal’s best chance of being in the Champions League next season is winning the Europa League. Arteta must now decide if that is the case and tweak his starting lineup between Premier League and Europa League accordingly.

