Arsenal’s Willock, Liverpool’s Minamino score in loan debuts

Arsenal couldn’t find the back of the net on Saturday and Liverpool has had its struggles in front of goal recently but potential future heroes for both sides are on the scoreboard of Newcastle – Southampton.

Gunners loanee Joe Willock has scored on his Newcastle debut, where he’s playing right mid for Steve Bruce in a 4-2-3-1 of sorts, while Liverpool property Takumi Minamino pulled one back for Saints in a match that sits 3-1 to the hosts at halftime.

Willock, 21, feasted off the spoils of Allan Saint-Maximin playmaking, the Frenchman who’s making his first start in months.

The youngster was on the right side when Saint-Max took a long ball out of the air with his chest and dusted off his mark to sent a pass through the 18 for Willock to slot home.

Willock has scored plenty in the Europa League this season, with three goals and three assists, but had not made a mark in 234 Premier League minutes.

He scored his first PL goal during Project Restart, bagging a marker for Arsenal in a 2-0 win over… Southampton.

Minamino had one PL goal amongst his 286 minutes for Liverpool this season, scoring in a win over Crystal Palace.

The Japanese international scored a pretty goal moments after Newcastle made it 2-0 off a Miguel Almiron. Ex-Atlanta United star Almiron scored before halftime to complete a brace and restore the two-goal lead.

Newcastle also lost Callum Wilson and Javi Manquillo to injury within 36 minutes of an eventful first half.

What a hit from Minamino! Another debut goal in this one! #NEWSOU pic.twitter.com/yYdyJm1vWh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 6, 2021

