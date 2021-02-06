Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich’s Friday win allowed it to sit back while more would-be title rivals dropped points on Saturday.

While Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen handled their business, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach lost unexpectedly to fall even fourth out of contention.

Here’s what you missed in Germany on Saturday.

Augsburg 0-2 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg is three points back of second-place Leipzig and have won four-straight after keeping another clean sheet on Saturday.

Wolfsburg hasn’t allowed a goal in 486 minutes across all competitions. Only Leipzig (17) has allowed fewer than Wolfsburg’s 19 goals conceded through 20 matches.

Part of that is down to American back John Brooks and his 20-year-old center back partner Maxence Lacroix.

The duo has played every minute of the Bundesliga shutout streak, currently at 396 minutes, and Wolfsburg’s league record when both start is notable. Wolfsburg was unbeaten when Brooks missed out in a 2-1 loss at Bayern, then each was rested once in a win over Stuttgart and loss to Dortmund before Lacroix missed a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin.

Through in Lacroix’s Week 2 absence in a 1-1 draw at Freiburg and Wolfsburg is 1W-2D-2L when either Brooks or Lacroix goes less than 20 minutes or does not play, scoring five times with seven conceded. Wolfsburg is 9W-6D-0L when the duo goes 90 minutes together, scoring 27 and allowing just 12.

Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

It’s just not going to be Borussia Dortmund’s year, as BVB looks set to waste what looks more and more like Erling Haaland’s last season in black-and-yellow.

Dortmund could finish the weekend as many as four points out of the top four and sit 16 points behind first-place Bayern after 20 matches.

Haaland assisted 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko’s second career goal but it was all BVB could muster after going down 2-0 on early second-half goals from Woo-Yeong Jeong and Jonathan Schmid.

USMNT teen Giovanni Reyna played 70 minutes for the visitors, making two key passes, converting 3-of-4 dribbles, and passing at 79 percent on the day.

Schalke 0-3 RB Leipzig

Leipzig is one of two teams who isn’t foolish to do math on their title chances, seven points off Bayern with about a month-and-a-half to go before the leaders visit the current second-place side.

Angelino set up two goals for Leipzig in the win, as Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer, and Willi Orban got the goals.

USMNT stalwart Tyler Adams went 67 minutes and completed all 25 of his passes, winning four-of-six duels in the win.

Bayer Leverkusen 5-2 Stuttgart

Leverkusen is back in the top four, 13 points away from the top after a convincing defeat of upstart Stuttgart.

Kerem Demirbay scored the only goals of the first half and Moussa Diaby had one of his two assists within six minutes of Stuttgart’s early second-half answer from Sasa Kalajdzic, set up by Erik Thommy.

Florian Wirtz continued his phenomenal tear with Leverkusen’s fourth before Leicester City transfer Demarai Gray scored on debut to finish the scoring. Thommy set up Kalajdzic for another goal between Leverkusen’s final two markers.

Bundesliga fixtures and results

Hertha Berlin 0-1 Bayern Munich — Friday

Mainz 1-0 Union Berlin

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Koln

Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Arminia v Werder Bremen — Noon ET Sunday

