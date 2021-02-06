Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eden Hazard to Chelsea is a report that boggles the mind when you first see it. But the more you see it, the more it makes sense.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Chelsea are very interested in re-signing Hazard this summer.

Per the report, Chelsea would be willing to pay no more than $60 million for the superstar they sold to Real Madrid for $120 million in the summer of 2019. So, half price.

Is Eden Hazard to Chelsea a good move for everyone?

Hazard has struggled badly with injuries since he arrived in Madrid, but would he really want to just leave and move back to Chelsea after two injury-hit seasons where he has scored four goals in just 35 appearances?

The 30-year-old will likely not give up that easily, especially if his boyhood hero Zinedine Zidane remains in charge of Los Blancos.

However, Hazard could point to playing a very small part in Real Madrid winning the La Liga title last season and that he was simply unlucky with injuries.

Chelsea return hinder youngsters, Hazard’s legacy?

The one thing you can’t quite look past with this report is the fact that Chelsea have talked so much about moving on from Hazard and giving youngsters such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner the chance to lead them into a new era.

Would bringing Hazard back not undermine their new young core?

But if a deal can be done to bring Hazard back to Chelsea and he stays fit, it would no doubt take them up a few notches and Thomas Tuchel’s side would have an x-factor as they push for trophies.

Hazard left Chelsea on very good terms after seven trophy-laden seasons at Stamford Bridge, and he will always be a Chelsea legend.

Chelsea have brought back the likes of David Luiz and Didier Drogba for a second stint to help bring experience, and win more titles, so it isn’t out of the question for them to make a move like this again.

