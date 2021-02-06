Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle – Southampton: If Southampton wants to bounce back from a second 9-0 loss in two years, it will have to do so against a Newcastle United side which has been poor at home (start time 10am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies are winless in their last five at St. James’ Park and lost to Saints 2-0 in the reverse fixture on Nov. 6.

NEWCASTLE – SOUTHAMPTON STREAM LIVE

Southampton is beset by injuries, though Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse are healthy and those two are a big part of everything the visitors do well.

Team news

Center backs Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez are out for Newcastle, whose injury list has finally slimmed down a bit. Joe Willock and Allan Saint-Maximin come in for Ciaran Clark and Ryan Fraser.

🚨 TEAM-NEWS 🚨 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 6, 2021

It’s a bit dramatic to say that all of Southampton’s players are missing, but many are out. Alexandre Jankewitz is suspended after his early red card in the 9-0 loss to Man United but Jan Bednarek had his suspension overturned on appeal.

Stuart Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Theo Walcott and Kyle Walker-Peters are out through injury, but Oriol Romeu and Jannik Vestergaard return. Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone remain out long-term.

Odds and ends

It’s a toss-up at SJP, where Newcastle pays out +195 for a win, a draw is +220, and a Saints win delivers +140.

Prediction

You kidding us, Clark? Southampton is plenty injured but has looked as good as anyone when firing this year. Newcastle is a feast or famine club that’s taken six points off Everton but lost to Sheffield United. Anything’s possible. Newcastle 1-1 Southampton.

How to watch Newcastle – Southampton stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

