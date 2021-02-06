Paul Pogba injury: Manchester United star limps off Old Trafford pitch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pogba injury: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba walked off the Old Trafford pitch with injury after 39 minutes of Saturday’s visit from Everton.

United led 1-0 on an Edinson Cavani goal when Pogba appeared to tweak his groin while making a routine side-footed pass with his right foot, hopping up in pain before sitting on the turf.

He rose and began to gingerly walk off the field but needed to sit down again, and replaced by Fred.

Pogba had been playing very well over his 39 minutes, completing 38-of-31 passes including 5-of-6 long balls while drawing two fouls and putting a shot on Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The World Cup winner would be a big loss for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he’s arguably been United’s most consistent player during their uptick in form (Harry Maguire would like a word).

He’s played 1,814 minutes in all competitions this season with four goals and three assists. United has won all four of the matches he’s missed this season, though the opponents were Southampton, West Brom, Leeds, and Southampton again.

United leads 2-0 at the break, as Bruno Fernandes scored a beautiful goal just before half.

