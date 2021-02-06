Solskjaer flustered after Manchester United blows two leads v Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t hide his frustration after Everton’s stoppage-time goal stopped the Red Devils from collecting three points on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Defensive mistakes cost Solskjaer’s side two points in a 3-3 draw that saw United lead 2-0 at the half and 3-2 until one of the game’s final few kicks.

Solskjaer also thought four minutes of stoppage time was an excessive decision. There were three goals in the second half plus four substations and at least one injury treatment on the pitch.

But we don’t blame the United boss for struggling to wrap his mind around a game that saw his side hold 62 percent of the ball and take 14 of the 20 total shots.

“Second half we played some very good football but we conceded three goals from three shots on target,” he said. “Why there was four minutes [of stoppage time], that was beyond me but all we have to do is get a ball into the corner and see it out. And we didn’t.

“During a game you expect one or two good moments from the opponents. They had three shots that hit between the post, all goals. When it’s in added time that’s very disappointing.”

Solskjaer was also asked about a first-half injury to Paul Pogba.

“Paul could not carry on with a muscle injury. We’ll have a scan in the morning and see how he recovers.”

