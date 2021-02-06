Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United – Everton: This time, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late heroics versus Manchester United withstood the video cameras.

Everton came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to draw Manchester United via Calvert-Lewin’s stoppage-time goal in a 3-3 split on Saturday, a little less than 11 months from the day VAR took the center forward’s stoppage-time winner off the board at Goodison Park against the same opponents.

Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes had helped United to a 2-0 lead before halftime before Abdoulaye Doucoure scored and set up James Rodriguez for another to make it 2-2.

Everton keeper Robin Olsen slipped on his way to catching Scott McTominay’s header toward the back post to put United ahead, but Calvert-Lewin settled a flicked Lucas Digne free kick and beat De Gea with the final kick of the game.

United only gains one point to move two points back of leaders Man City, who play one of two matches-in-hand on Sunday at Liverpool.

Everton’s 37th point moves them ahead of Chelsea and into sixth, three points back of fourth-place Liverpool with a match-in-hand on their hated rivals.

Three things we learned from Manchester United – Everton

1. Both sides undone by goalkeeper errors: Maybe there’s something in the water on Merseyside, where backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen made a number of good saves but slipped while trying to corral McTominay’s winner. He would’ve certainly had it, but instead will join incumbent Jordan Pickford as Toffees goalkeepers to cost their team at least one point this season. Earlier in the half, United keeper De Gea failed to clear a Calvert-Lewin cross and Doucoure poked home as part of Everton’s first comeback.

2. More Bruno beauty: There’s not much you can’t say about Bruno Fernandes’ goal before halftime, a swirling effort from distance. Given room to operate by Everton’s defense, the onrushing Tom Davies could only whip his head around to see Olsen clawing for air as the ball cruised over the keeper and inside the far post. It was a wonderful goal for the Portuguese, and we’ve seen plenty of those in his 13 months in Manchester. As Opta tweeted, only Mohamed Salah has more Premier League goals than Fernandes since the Portuguese star debuted for United.

3. Pogba injury looms: Paul Pogba needed to sit down twice before leaving the pitch in the 39th minute with an apparent groin injury. United has actually played quite well when he’s been absent this season but there’s no doubt that Pogba has been magnificent during their recent uptick in form.

Man of the Match: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The English center forward was aghast when VAR took away his would-be winner last season, but left no doubt on Saturday. Calvert-Lewin scored with his only shot on target but made a menace of himself all day long, helping produce Doucoure’s goal with a great run and cross. With better service, he might’ve had a hat trick.

Manchester United – Everton recap

There were crucial center back interventions for both teams early, with Michael Keane tackling Edinson Cavani just inside the box and Victor Lindelof putting his head in the way of a Lucas Digne cross.

The opening 20 minutes featured hard tackles, efforts at good combination play, and some individual style but there were not a lot of true moments of danger until the 22nd minute.

That’s when United dealt with an Everton foray led by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Greenwood hit the other end with vigor but butchered his bid to put a ball on frame.

The threat became action when Rashford sent Cavani to the back post for a picture-perfect goal, headed down and across the line for 1-0 in the 24th.

It became 2-0 in first-half stoppage when Bruno Fernandes was given plenty of room and spun a long, curling ball over the reach of Olsen.

United had a chance right out of halftime, Luke Shaw forcing a two-handed parry out of Olsen.

Everton was back within one in the 49th minute. Calvert-Lewin zipped past Harry Maguire to send a Tom Davies through-ball into the six, and David De Gea poked it to Everton’s Doucoure, who backheeled into the goal.

The United unraveling continued with Doucoure’s set up of James’ 53rd-minute striker to the left of De Gea. Nobody picked up the Colombian inside the 18 when Lindelof’s flicked clearance of a cross caught Maguire and Shaw packed in the six. 2-2. Game on.

Rashford was 1v1 with Olsen in the 63rd and the keeper did well to keep the damage to a corner.

Olsen made a big error in the 70th minute, tripping while tracking a looping McTominay header and seeing the ball fall through his hands and over the line.

But wait: A late free kick was sent toward the 18 by Lucas Digne and was nodded onto the path of Calvert-Lewin, who remained composed and slotted past De Gea.

