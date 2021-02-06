Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – West Brom: Jose Mourinho and Co., will be hoping for a brief respite from their ongoing free fall when they host the soon-to-be-relegated Baggies at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

TOTTENHAM – WEST BROM STREAM LIVE

Having lost three straight Premier League games (and five out of 10 — 2W-3D-5L), Tottenham are tumbling down the table and are now just as close to 14th place (seven points clear) as they are to 4th. Mourinho’s dreaded third-year syndrome appears to have arrived 12 months early, as reports emerge of players’ unhappiness over his ultra-defensive and rigid tactical setup and over-reliance on one player — Harry Kane, who will likely miss Sunday’s game — for scoring opportunities. The countdown to Mourinho’s unceremonious departure has begun, and a loss to West Brom would only serve to speed up Daniel Levy’s inevitable mea culpa.

As for West Brom, the Sam Allardyce experience isn’t going quite as well as Baggies fans might have hoped when he was appointed — seven points from 13 games (0.54 per game) before his arrival, compared to five points from nine games (0.56) under his guidance.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – West Brom this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (ankle) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed), Dele Alli (undisclosed)

West Brom: QUESTIONABLE: Grady Diangana (hamstring)

Tottenham (-228) | West Brom (+600) | Draw (+340)

Prediction

A notoriously anti-football manager’s team facing a notoriously anti-football manager’s team — who’s excited for sub-70 percent passing percentages and a combined five shots on target? Even if someone wins, they also lose because the respective notoriously anti-football manager will be that much safer in his employment. Spurs 2-2 West Brom.

How to watch Tottenham – West Brom: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

