Wolves – Leicester: The Foxes are set for a massive boost as Jamie Vardy is expected to return from injury just in time for Sunday’s trip to Molineux Stadium (Watch live at 9 am am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Vardy missed third-place Leicester’s last three Premier League games (1W-1D-1L) after picking up a minor groin injury during the Foxes’ victory over Chelsea on Jan. 19. Without their talisman and Golden Boot contender (11 goals this season, now four behind Mohamed Salah), Leicester managed to score four goals and were not once held scoreless during Vardy’s absence.

2020-21 has been incredibly challenging for Wolves, who in each of their first two seasons in the Premier League finished 7th but sit 14th after 22 games this time around, due in large part to their own star striker being injured. Raul Jimenez hasn’t played since fracturing his skull on Nov. 29 (he remains without a definitive return date, though recent reports claim he could be back before season’s end) and results have undeniably suffered since then (2W-3D-7L after starting the campaign 5W-2D-3L).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves – Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Wolves – Leicester (INJURY REPORT)

Wolves: QUESTIONABLE: Romain Saiss (knock) | OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee), Fernando Marcal (groin), Rayan Ait Nouri (groin)

Leicester: QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Ndidi (thigh) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+245) | Leicester (+112) | Draw (+230)

Prediction

Only Manchester United have won more points away from home (27) than Leicester have done (26) this season, and it’s easy to understand why: Brendan Rodgers’ side is built around a mid-low block and devastating counter-attacks as the opposition grows more and more comfortable on the ball. Wolves will find endless frustration in possession and even more chasing back toward their own goal. Wolves 0-3 Leicester.

How to watch Wolves – Leicester: stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

