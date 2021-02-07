FA Cup draw results: Manchester United got the best of Liverpool to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, joining nine other Premier League sides already through the round of 16.
[ FA CUP: Bruno, baby! Man United beat Liverpool in thrilling encounter ]
The Red Devils will now host fellow Premier League side West Ham United at Old Trafford when the fifth round is played the week of Feb. 8.
- Bruno, baby! Man United beat Liverpool in thrilling FA Cup encounter
- Abraham hat trick guides Chelsea; Leicester bounce Brentford
- Man City stage late comeback to beat 4th-tier Cheltenham
- Saints bounce holders Arsenal; West Ham cruise into 5th round
- Sixth-tier Chorley makes Wolves work for FA Cup win
Sixth-tier Chorley put up a valiant fight and gave Wolves all they could handle before eventually bowing out of the competition. Wolves are set for another all-Premier League tie as they take on Southampton, who beat Arsenal, at Molineux Stadium.
Leicester City dispatched plucky Brentford to set up a fifth round date and another all-Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. Everton – Tottenham is another potential all-PL tie, pending results still to be settled in the fourth round.
Check out the full FA Cup fifth round draw below…
FA Cup 5th round draw
Manchester United v West Ham United
Everton v Tottenham
Swansea City v Manchester City
Barnsley v Chelsea
Wolves v Southampton
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley Town
Sheffield United v Bristol City