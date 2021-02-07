Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Manchester City player ratings were wild in an incredible game at Anfield as two Premier League heavyweights collided and Pep Guardiola came out on top.

City scored four times in the second half as Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden ran riot and Alisson made several mistakes, while Mohamed Salah briefly got Liverpool level from the penalty spot.

Below is a look at our Liverpool – Manchester City player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 4 – Two horrendous mistakes which led to Man City’s second and third goals. He usually takes risks with his passing, but these were huge game-changing errors.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 5 – Poor defensive display, once again, and whipped in one good cross in attack.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Did his best to hold things together, but this showed he really isn’t a center back.

Fabinho: 5 – See above. Gave away a penalty kick and was caught out on City’s first goal.

Andy Robertson: 5 – Taken off late on and looked to be lacking energy throughout.

Thiago Alcantara: 5 – One early tackle on Gundogan, which he was booked for, then didn’t do much else.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – One of the few Liverpool players who had energy and tried to make things happen.

Curtis Jones: 6 – Tried his best to get on the ball and had a deflected effort which went close.

Mohamed Salah: 6 – Won and scored the penalty kick but didn’t get on the ball in dangerous areas.

Roberto Firmino: 5 – One volley but aside from that it was another very, very quiet outing.

Sadio Mane: 6 – Should have scored early on, then went missing.

Substitution

Xherdan Shaqiri (68′ for Jones): 5 – Tried his best to get on the ball, but couldn’t.

James Milner (68′ for Thiago): 5 – Couldn’t get up to pace of the game.

Kostas Tsimikas (85′ for Robertson): N/A

Manchester City ratings

Ederson: 7 – Made a couple of good saves and was dominant when coming for crosses.

Joao Cancelo: 7 – Solid as ever and kept the ball really well.

John Stones: 7 – Great finish for a goal which was ruled out for offside, plus some surging runs forward from center back. Looks so composed.

Ruben Dias: 6 – A rare error led to the penalty kick for Salah’s goal, but he did slip just before pulling him back. Solid apart from that.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 7 – Solid enough at left back, but Liverpool did target him in the first half.

Rodri: 7 – Kept things ticking over nicely and won the battle in midfield.

Ilkay Gundogan: 8 – Recovered superbly from missing the penalty kick with two lovely finishes. Times his runs into the box perfectly as his red-hot form continues. Stepping up big-time without Kevin de Bruyne.

Bernardo Silva: 7 – Lovely assist on Sterling’s goal and is getting back towards his best.

Riyad Mahrez: 6 – Decent display out wide, even though he couldn’t get into dangerous areas often enough. Subbed off.

Phil Foden: 9 – Exceptional display. This felt like the day he truly arrived on the world stage. Great goal for the fourth and set up for Gundogan’s second. Stepping up, big time, in the false nine role.

Raheem Sterling: 9 – Like Foden, he was excellent. Scored the fourth and set up the first, as the England international captained City to a win against his former club. That will be sweet for Sterling.

Substitution

Gabriel Jesus (72′ on for Mahrez): 6 – Assist on Foden’s goal and looked very dangerous late on.

