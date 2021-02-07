Serie A: AC Milan, Inter, Juventus all win to keep title race tight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of the weekend’s results in Serie A, where AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan all held serve in the thrilling three-horse title race…

AC Milan 4-0 Crotone

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic each bagged a brace as the Serie A leaders cruised to a 4-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Crotone on Sunday, preserving their narrow lead in the Serie A title race as a result.

It was Ibrahimovic who opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, and also Ibrahimovic who kicked off Milan’s blistering 6-minute stretch, beginning in the 64th minute, which featured three goals and a resounding warning shot delivered to the rest of the league. The 39-year-old Swede took his tally to 14 league goals this season, putting him just two behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A Golden Boot race. Rebic proceeded to hit Crotone for 3-0 and 4-0 in the 69th and 70th minutes.

With their latest victory, AC Milan remain two points clear of rivals Inter Milan with seven points between themselves and third-place Juventus, who have a game in hand.

Fiorentina 0-2 Inter Milan

Inter Milan applied a bit of pressure and took the top spot in the table for roughly 40 hours with a 2-0 win away to Fiorentina on Friday.

Nicolo Barella got the scoring started (with an assist from Alexis Sanchez) in the 31st minute and Ivan Perisic put the game to bed with an insurance goal in the 52nd.

Inter are unbeaten in their last five league games with a tricky pair of fixtures on the horizon: next weekend, home against Lazio; the following weekend, Inter Milan versus AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium, presumably in a 1st-versus-2nd (or 2nd-versus-1st) battle in the derby.

Juventus 2-0 Roma

Ronaldo managed to stay two goals ahead of Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku by putting Juventus 1-0 ahead of Roma in the 13th minute on Saturday. Alvaro Morata tallied his 7th league assist of the season (3rd-most in Serie A, behind Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu, who have 8 each) on the goal.

Roma defender Ibañez slid in and poked the ball into his own net in the 69th minute to seal the points for Andrea Pirlo’s side.

Other Serie A results

Genoa 2-1 Napoli

Atalanta 3-3 Torino

Lazio vs. Cagliari (underway)

Benevento 1-1 Sampdoria

Udinese 2-0 Hellas Verona

Parma 0-3 Bologna

Sassuolo 1-2 Spezia

