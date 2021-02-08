Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds – Crystal Palace: Two teams seeking to stay in the top-half picture meet at Elland Road when Crystal Palace visits Leeds United (start time 3pm ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace and Leeds are both on 29 points heading into the game, four points back of ninth and seven shy of the top seven heading into the weekend.

Leeds has played one fewer match and had won two-straight before losing to Everton on Wednesday. Palace has won back-to-back matches after going nearly one month between wins.

Team news

Four players won’t play for Leeds, as Diego Llorente, Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw, and Rodrigo are unavailable with various injuries.

Palace’s long injury list features plenty of regulars, with James McCarthy, James McArthur and Joel Ward all out as they join Wilfried Zaha, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, and Connor Wickham all out of the match. Palace name just six players on the bench.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are heavy favorites to take all of the points at home, paying out -125 compared to +280 for a draw and +300 for a Palace victory.

Prediction

No Zaha is a huge miss for Palace but Jean-Philippe Mateta could debut and the players are not dissimilar in terms of being explosive with good dribbling and combination ability. Mateta is also used to driving the attack for a team often under pressure, so maybe? Leeds’ problems in defending will also deliver opportunities off set pieces. But Raphinha, Jack Harrison, and Patrick Bamford are among the Leeds players asking big questions of defenses in recent weeks and Palace barely kept woeful Newcastle In check. Here’s a guess: Mateta gets a debut goal but Leeds finds its way past Vicente Guaita more than once. Leeds 2-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Leeds – Crystal Palace stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

