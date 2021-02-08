Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

RB Leipzig’s home first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 versus Liverpool will be played in Hungary, and Manchester City’s trip to Borussia Monchengladbach will also be played in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest.

The German side was not allowed to host Liverpool due to travel restrictions placed on English clubs due to the nation’s ongoing problems handling the coronavirus pandemic, as a new strain

Liverpool will head to Puskas Arena in Budapest for the first leg on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and will still get to host Leipzig at Anfield for the second leg on March 10.

Manchester City will head to Budapest for the first leg on Feb. 24, with the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 16.

Other Premier League clubs will be impacted in European competitions by the strict restrictions placed on the UK by the rest of the world due to the new Coronavirus variant found in England.

Arsenal, Leicester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are all in Europa League action, while it is expected that Chelsea will not be able to play at Atletico Madrid in thee Champions League as another alternative venue is being found.

The decision comes after RB Leipzig appealed for a special exemption to allow Liverpool to enter the country after new travel restrictions were put in place by the German government earlier this month.

The guidelines prohibit incoming visitors originating from countries like the United Kingdom, where high numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 mutations have been confirmed. The current set of restrictions are set to run through Feb. 17.

How big of an advantage is this for Liverpool and Manchester City? Empty stadiums aside, Leipzig and ‘Gladbach now have to leave home for a flight to Hungary and won’t play at home for their match.

Yes, Budapest is about half the distance from Leipzig as Liverpool, and Monchengladbach is on the other side of Germany so Manchester is actually closer than Budapest is.

This decision from the German government, understandable as it is, actually hurts the hosts. Sports is not their problem, but in a fair world Liverpool would have to leave Anfield for the return leg and head to, say, the Republic of Ireland. In this season of exceptions being made just to get played, all teams accept they will have to be more flexible.

But could you imagine the Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola press conferences if the second legs were moved too?!?

