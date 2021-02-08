The 2 Robbies podcast: Man City – Liverpool analysis; Chelsea’s resurgence

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 8, 2021, 1:13 PM EST
0 Comments

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down Matchweek 23 of the 2020-21 Premier League Season as the lads discuss all of the latest headlines.

Earle and Mustoe dissect Manchester City’s big win at Liverpool and Liverpool’s continued struggles at home (00:30), the late drama at Old Trafford that ended in a draw between Manchester United and Everton (23:00), plus Chelsea’s unbeaten run continues under Thomas Tuchel (28:30).

