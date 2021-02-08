Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea have confirmed that Christian Pulisic was missing from their win at Sheffield United due to family issues.

The American superstar was not included in the 20-man squad for Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Bramall Lane on Sunday and many Chelsea and USMNT fans feared that Pulisic had picked up another injury.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Pulisic was given time off to handle some family problems.

“Christian has some family issues to solve, and family is always first, so we decided to give him a rest,” Tuchel said.

Everyone at ProSoccerTalk sends our best wishes to Pulisic and his family.

What is the future for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

Pulisic will be a big part of Chelsea’s squad under Tuchel, that much is clear already.

The USMNT star was given his professional debut by Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and knows him extremely well.

Tuchel already told ProSoccerTalk how much he loves working with Pulisic and trusts him, and the German coach is eager to get the American star in the best positions possible.

After starting Tuchel’s first three games in charge of Chelsea on the bench, Pulisic has made a big impact when he’s come on and he’s played in a slightly different position.

Pulisic revealed he played as ‘a kind of false striker’ as he came on at half time to inspire a 2-0 win against Burnley, as he assisted the second goal late on and went close to scoring on several occasions, then also went close to scoring against Tottenham when he came on in a similar role.

With Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi playing extremely well in Tuchel’s first few games in charge, it will be tough for the USMNT star to force his way into this Chelsea starting lineup.

But his history with Tuchel and his form last summer suggests he can become a key member of the side as Chelsea are pushing hard for the top four after three wins and a draw from Tuchel’s first four games in charge.

