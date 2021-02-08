Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get ready for Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Jadon Sancho to Chelsea reports to start firing up again soon.

Even though the January transfer window has just closed, Premier League teams are already thinking about this summer and some

A report from German outlet Sport 1 states that Dortmund are expecting to sell Sancho this summer to a Premier League club.

“The BVB bosses assume that Sancho will leave in the summer. In addition to Manchester United, Chelsea are also very interested.”

The report goes on to state that Dortmund only want to sell one of Sancho and Erling Haaland, this summer and the fact Haaland has a release clause of $90 million for the summer of 2022 means he is unlikely to leave before that.

Per the report, Dortmund are also willing to accept far less for Sancho this summer. Man United may have played this situation very well.

Where is the best fit for Jadon Sancho?

With the emergence of Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden as attacking options for England — not to mention Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and many others — it’s safe to say that Sancho has fallen by the wayside in recent months.

After being linked with a move to Manchester United throughout last season, Sancho ended up staying at Dortmund as the German giants put their foot down when it came to a transfer fee of $145 million for the former Man City academy star who is contracted to them until the summer of 2023.

Sancho, 20, has struggled this season in the Bundesliga as Dortmund fired Lucien Favre and have slid down the table. Sancho has eight goals and nine assists in 29 appearances in all competition, which isn’t horrendous, but he and his Dortmund teammates have struggled in Germany’s top-flight compared to last season. The winger had 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga in 2019-20 as they finished second in the table.

As for where he would fit best in the Premier League, playing under Thomas Tuchel would be exciting but can Chelsea keep spending huge sums of money on young attacking talents? If Sancho arrived at Stamford Bridge they would surely have to offload one of the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz or dare I say Christian Pulisic.

Where Chelsea have the upper-hand is that Sancho would be heading back to his hometown of London and he’s close friends with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Mount and many others from his time spent playing for England’s youth teams.

As for Manchester United, well, we know their attack is stacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves to play on the counter and that would suit Sancho’s strengths extremely well.

His silky skills on the ball would complement their current attacking options really well and give them something a little different. As long as United finish in the top four, which they should, you can expect them to make their move for Sancho this summer.

And the difference this summer is that Dortmund are prepared for it and seem willing to let him go.

