Bournemouth ousts Burnley from FA Cup through Sturridge, Stanislas

First of all, it feels wild that Jonathan Woodgate has taken hold of his second Championship club given the 41-year-old wasn’t playing too long ago.

But the 41-year-old Bournemouth caretaker boss has to be thrilled that his first match in charge of the Cherries is an FA Cup upset of a Premier League side.

Sean Dyche isn’t one to make a lot of changes but his Clarets side Tuesday featured a number of unfamiliar names and Bournemouth took advantage with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

Sam Surridge and Junior Stanislas scored with the visitors’ two shots on target and Burnley failed to score with either of theirs as the Premier League hosts exited the competition.

American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers made his fifth appearance on loan from Tottenham, going 90 minutes with seven clearances and 8-of-12 duels won.

Bournemouth is sixth on the Championship table after spending months in the automatic promotion places.

Eddie Howe resigned as Bournemouth boss after the Cherries were relegated from the Premier League this summer and Bournemouth hired longtime Howe assistant Jason Tindall in August.

Tindall lasted just 31 matches in charge of the Cherries, compared to Howe’s 99- and 355-match stints in charge of the club. Ironically, Howe and Tindall left Bournemouth in 2011 for a short stint at Burnley, who hired then hired Dyche.

