Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Transfer news keeps on rolling, as Ibrahima Konate to Manchester United and Pedro Goncalves to Liverpool are the latest reports.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Let’s start with a new center back heading to Manchester United, potentially.

Ibrahima Konate latest Manchester United CB target

The RB Leipzig center back is said to be a top target for Manchester United this summer, as they’ve previously been linked with moves for Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Konate, 21, is also wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool, according to a report from The Independent.

Manchester United’s defensive lapses have cost them points on several occasions this season as Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have all been inconsistent at the back.

Konate has 11 caps for France and his partnership with Upamecano has been at the heart of Leipzig’s incredible consistency over the last few years.

With Bayern Munich leading the charge for Upamecano this summer, Konate could be the cheaper and easier option for United.

It would also slot in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s philosophy of buying young, hungry players.

Pedro Goncalves to be Liverpool’s Bruno Fernandes?

According to Portuguese outlet Record, ‘informal contact’ has been made between Liverpool and Sporting Lisbon over Pedro Goncalves, who has a release clause of $72 million.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who can play on the right or centrally, stepped up after Bruno Fernandes was sold last January as he arrived at Sporting in August and he’s scored 14 goals in 15 league appearances this season.

Given Liverpool’s recent creativity problems in midfield, this seems like an area which they could strengthen.

With Mohamed Salah linked with a move away, Georginio Wijnaldum out of contract this summer and Roberto Firmino out of form, Goncalves could offer something very different as Diogo Jota looks to be a sure starter when he returns from injury.

Sporting bought Goncalves for just $9 million last August and his former club has a 50 percent sell-on clause, so that should keep his transfer value extremely high.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports