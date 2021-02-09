Liverpool woes continue: Are Reds out of the Premier League title fight?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool dropping out of the top four. Do you buy it?

ProSoccerTalk’s Joe Prince-Wright made mention of it on an “Unfiltered” episode last month and both Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola looked at their editor with disbelief.

Now, it still seems farfetched but… less…. so.

Joe, Nick, and Andy discussed the Reds’ slide at-length in their latest episode on Tuesday, dissecting the Reds’ slide all the way through a 4-1 loss to Manchester City this weekend.

Are the Reds simply hit by injuries, and that’s that? Is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp too far down a rabbit hole of “Not possibly our fault” that he doesn’t see how his Mentality Monsters are not quite that this season?

Or is it as straight-forward as regression to the mean after a deserved title season that happened to see every break go the way of the champs.

Perhaps all of the above?

Take a look at the gents’ talk above and let us know what you think is most to blame for Liverpool’s struggles, and let us know if you see the Reds a proper contenders for the title, or even the top four.

