New York Red Bulls sign youngest player in club history, turns 15 on Weds.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Red Bulls made the fourth-youngest signing in Major League Soccer history with the inking of soon-to-be 15-year-old Bento Estrela.

Estrela is aged 14 years and 364 days, behind only Freddy Adu (14 years and 168 days), Emmanuel Ochoa (14 years and 191 days) and Gabriel Slonina (14 years and 297 days) in the record books.

[ MORE: USMNT announce next Europe-based friendly ]

He also takes an impressive RBNY and USMNT name out of the record books, breaking Tyler Adams’ record as the youngest player to sign for the Red Bulls.

RBNY, of course, has a USL Championship side, New York Red Bulls II, but the mind can’t help but go Major League Soccer and the Red Bull pipeline abroad with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig the highest-profile teams in a club portfolio that has a second team in Austria, two in Brazil, and one in Ghana.

“This is an exciting day for Bento and his family, and for everyone at the club as well,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said. “Bento has stood out at the academy level and progressed quickly while playing with an older age group. By bringing him into our professional environment, we aim to maximize his development and give him the best chance to grow as a player and a person.”

Estrela scored three times in 14 DA matches with RBNY U-14 and U-15 sides, scoring for the U-19s in November.

Kids these days…

Follow @NicholasMendola