Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our eighteenth player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Leeds and Chelsea dominate our eighteenth player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Phil Foden (Man City) – New entry

2. Ilkay Gunodgan (Man City) – Down 1

3. John Stones (Man City) – Down 1

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

5. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) – New entry

6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 6

7. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Down 1

8. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – New entry

9. Raphinha (Leeds) – New entry

10. James Maddison (Leicester) – Down 5

11. Timo Werner (Chelsea) – New entry

12. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – New entry

13. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Down 6

14. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – New entry

15. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – Up 2

16. Luke Shaw (Man United) – Down 12

17. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Down 2

18. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – New entry

19. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry

20. Robert Sanchez (Brighton) – New entry

